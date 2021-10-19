Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Redistricting Roadshow kicks off in La. Oct. 20

Louisiana State Capitol (Source: WAFB)
Louisiana State Capitol (Source: WAFB)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Political redistricting happens every decade after the Census is conducted; it’s a chance to draw new political district boundaries based on population changes. The goal is to create equitable, competitive districts.

The Power Coalition says historically, Louisiana residents have had very little say in the way their communities are divvied up and mapped out. So on Wednesday, Oct. 20, the Power Coalition kicks off its Redistricting Roadshow. It will begin at the University of Louisiana Monroe at 5:30 p.m. State legislators will hear comments from the public.

“The Redistricting Roadshow is an opportunity for individuals and communities to engage their legislators and testify for fair districts. This is an important point of power for our communities,” said Ashley Shelton, CEO of Power Coalition.

The roadshow will travel around the state over the next few months before the Special Redistricting Legislative Session is held in February of 2022.

ROADSHOW DATES/LOCATIONS

  • Oct. 20: Northeast Louisiana/Monroe
  • Oct. 21: Northwest Louisiana/Shreveport
  • Oct. 26: Acadiana/Lafayette
  • Nov. 9: Central Louisiana/Alexandria
  • Nov. 16: Capitol Area/Baton Rouge
  • Nov. 30: Northshore/Covington
  • Dec. 15: Southwest Louisiana/ Lake Charles
  • Jan. 5: Orleans Metro/New Orleans
  • Jan. 11: Bayou Region/Thibodaux
  • Jan. 20: Baton Rouge

Click here for more information about redistricting and how to get involved.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport police responded to multiple shooting calls, including this one on East Dudley...
2 people fighting for their lives after 2 separate shootings in less than an hour in Shreveport
BOOKED: Charles D. Wright, 24, was booked into Bossier Maximum-Security Facility at 3:16 p.m....
Teacher accused of sending sexual images to 3 students
Coroner IDs driver killed when vehicle hit pole at high rate of speed in southwest Shreveport
Grambling State President Rick Gallot speaks with reporters during a news conference the...
Gunfire kills 1, wounds 7 at Grambling State
Red and blue lights
$5 parking sparks deadly argument at GSU afterparty

Latest News

Election Day in Bowie County, Texas is Nov. 2, 2021.
Early voting begins in Bowie County
Early voting starts in Texas; mayoral election on ballot in Texarkana
Early voting starts in Texas; mayoral election on ballot in Texarkana
Pictured are Dr. Angela West and Lt. Col. Allen West (U.S. Army retired) (Source: Allen West...
Texas gubernatorial candidate Allen West cancels all in-person events due to COVID pneumonia diagnosis
Rep. Danny McCormick is a Republican representing District 1 in the Louisiana House of...
Louisiana lawmaker discusses why he’s joining efforts to end state’s mask mandate