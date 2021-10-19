Man dead following shooting on Lillian Street; suspect sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police confirm that a man wounded in a shooting on Monday has died.

Officers got the call just before 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 18. The man, his age unknown, was rushed to a Shreveport hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was shot at least once in the torso.

Police on the scene say that he was standing on the porch of a home on Lillian Street, just off Portland Avenue.

Officers found at least seven shell casings at the scene. An officer said at the scene that this incident was not a drive-by, and the gunman stood there and shot the victim.

No word on any suspect description or arrests at this time.

Investigators are working to learn more about another shooting that took place about an hour earlier in the Madison Park area of Shreveport. Police say there is no indication that the two shootings are related.

Anyone with information regarding either shooting is urged to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

