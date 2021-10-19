Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Man dead following shooting on Lillian Street; suspect sought

Shreveport police responded to multiple shooting calls, including this one on Lillian Street...
Shreveport police responded to multiple shooting calls, including this one on Lillian Street just off Portland Avenue, within less than an hour the night of Oct. 18, 2021.(Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)
By Alex Onken
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 5:37 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police confirm that a man wounded in a shooting on Monday has died.

Officers got the call just before 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 18. The man, his age unknown, was rushed to a Shreveport hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was shot at least once in the torso.

Police on the scene say that he was standing on the porch of a home on Lillian Street, just off Portland Avenue.

Officers found at least seven shell casings at the scene. An officer said at the scene that this incident was not a drive-by, and the gunman stood there and shot the victim.

No word on any suspect description or arrests at this time.

Investigators are working to learn more about another shooting that took place about an hour earlier in the Madison Park area of Shreveport. Police say there is no indication that the two shootings are related.

Anyone with information regarding either shooting is urged to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport police responded to multiple shooting calls, including this one on East Dudley...
2 people fighting for their lives after 2 separate shootings in less than an hour in Shreveport
BOOKED: Charles D. Wright, 24, was booked into Bossier Maximum-Security Facility at 3:16 p.m....
Teacher accused of sending sexual images to 3 students
Coroner IDs driver killed when vehicle hit pole at high rate of speed in southwest Shreveport
Grambling State President Rick Gallot speaks with reporters during a news conference the...
Gunfire kills 1, wounds 7 at Grambling State
Red and blue lights
$5 parking sparks deadly argument at GSU afterparty

Latest News

The Shreveport Bar Foundation (SBF) is hosting an informational meeting Tuesday (Oct. 19) night...
‘We’re here to help’: Shreveport nonprofit educating victims of abuse on filing a protective order
Election Day in Bowie County, Texas is Nov. 2, 2021.
Early voting begins in Bowie County
BOOKED: Charles D. Wright, 24, was booked into Bossier Maximum-Security Facility at 3:16 p.m....
Teacher accused of sending sexual images to 3 students
Downtown Shreveport is seeing some new development after hitting a slump during the height of...
Downtown Shreveport bouncing back from pandemic lows