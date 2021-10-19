Legal expert, local business owner react to recent Shreveport shootings

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After two separate shootings in Shreveport left two people injured and one person dead, people say the violent crime has gotten out of hand.

The deadly shooting on Lillian Street on Monday, Oct. 18 marked the 74th homicide in Shreveport in 2021. The last time the city was even close to that number was in 1993, when the city witnessed 76 homicides.

“We have issues but different than the 1990s,” said J. Antonio Florence, KSLA’s legal expert. “It’s difficult to pinpoint one specific thing. Maybe it’s COVID; maybe it’s the lack of funding in our educational systems. In the 90s, we could point to a specific thing, whether it was gang-related...the crack epidemic.”

Ki’Mexico owner Rodrigo Mondragon said it may be time to beef up security.

“We leave late at night and it’s always kind of scary...I don’t want to be checking behind my back,” he said.

