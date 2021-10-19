Injured worker airlifted to hospital after falling into hole

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A person is recovering following an incident in Caddo Parish.

Dispatchers got the call to Wallace Lake Road near Garrett Farms Row around 8 a.m. A worker reportedly fell into some sort of hole that was about 10 to 12 feet deep. It took about 40 minutes for rescuers to get to him. Fire department officials say the man was covered with dirt up to his neck when first responders arrived on scene.

A worker was injured in some sort of accident at Wallace Lake Road and Garrett Farms Row on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. (KSLA)

The worker was injured and airlifted to an ArkLaTex hospital for treatment.

