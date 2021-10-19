Getting Answers
Homicide suspect’s arrest resurrects discussion of why some convicts are out of jail

Councilman, legal expert visit the issue of recidivism
By Tayler Davis
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The arrest of a convict in connection with a deadly shooting in Shreveport’s Broadmoor neighborhood has renewed discussion of some criminals’ tendency to commit more crimes.

Councilman John Nickelson recently detailed Marshall Adkins’ criminal history in a social media post and asked why he was not in jail.

Tune in this evening as KSLA News 12′s Tayler Davis talks with Nickelson and KSLA News 12 legal expert Jay Florence about the issue of recidivism and why some criminals are turned loose only to commit more crimes.

