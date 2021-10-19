Cool start Tuesday followed by warming trend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! After an amazing start to the week Monday we are tracking generally more of the same on the way for your Tuesday as high pressure continues to dominate the region. Starting Wednesday though and continuing through the weekend we are tracking warmer weather ahead for the ArkLaTex with little in the way of rain chances ahead for the region. By the time we get to the weekend we are expecting high temperatures to be in the upper 80s and for some to reach the 90 degree mark. That combined with elevated mugginess will help it feel much more like late summer once again across the ArkLaTex.

We are tracking above average temperatures on tap for the ArkLaTex later this week and weekend. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning make sure you grab a jacket as we do have some chilly temperatures once again this morning across the ArkLaTex. After starting off in the 40s and 50s we are expecting high temperatures this afternoon to reach into the upper 70s with partly cloudy skies muted humidity once again. Tuesday will be another great day to get outside.

As we go through the rest of the work week we are expecting a gradual warming trend on tap for the region. Temperatures for the middle portion of the week will be in the low 80s with rise in the humidity as well. We will see a weak front push through the ArkLaTex Thursday that really won’t have much of an effect on our temperatures, but will help drop the mugginess for the tail end of the week. Much like today, don’t expect much in the way of rain chances with perhaps a stray shower on Thursday.

Lookin ahead to your weekend forecast we are expecting our temperatures to continue to push upward for the ArkLaTex. Highs Saturday and Sunday will both be in the upper 80s with the potential for some spots across the region to reach up to the 90 degree. We do not anticipate any real chances for rain so just expect sunshine and some toasty temperatures over the weekend for the ArkLaTex.

In the meantime, if you like fall weather you will LOVE this morning! Have a great Tuesday!

