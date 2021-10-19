Bossier Parish Police Jury says 7 of 12 areas need redistricting due to population increases

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - As Bossier Parish continues to grow, the need for redistricting becomes apparent. The Bossier Parish Police Jury says according to figures from the 2020 Census, the parish has a population of 128,746.

Bossier Parish continues to grow, with 2020 census figures showing a population of 128,746. With that growth comes change and nowhere is the change more evident than in seven of the 12 police jury districts. (Bossier Parish Police Jury)

Officials with the police jury say seven of their 12 districts have grown, requiring redistricting. Members of the police jury met Monday, Oct. 18 to discuss how their districts will be impacted.

Chief Demographer of Geographic Planning and Demographic Services Mike Hefner says the parish’s population is divided by the number of election districts (12) to calculate an ideal number of people per district. He says the ideal number is 10,729.

“If any district is outside a plus or minus five percent deviation from the ideal population, then redistricting is necessary to rebalance the election districts among each other,” he said. “Since the determination has shown that seven districts are outside the allowable deviation range, then redistricting must take place.”

Districts with a population outside of the 5% threshold include Districts 3, 5, 7, 8, 9, 10, and 12.

Hefner says the initial meeting Monday was to show jurors maps of their current district and discuss potential changes. After further study and discussion, more meetings could be set until the parish has a plan in place.

