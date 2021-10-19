Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

BOLO: Man considered armed & dangerous wanted after police chase from El Dorado to Homer

Wesley Williams, AKA "Woose", is wanted for an alleged police chase from El Dorado to Homer.
Wesley Williams, AKA "Woose", is wanted for an alleged police chase from El Dorado to Homer.(Claiborne Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAIBORNE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Claiborne Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a man who they should be considered armed and dangerous.

The sheriff’s office posted on its Facebook page just after 12 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 19. They’re warning the public to be on the lookout for Wesley Williams, AKA “Woose”. He’s wanted after an alleged police chase that happened Monday night.

Wesley Williams, AKA "Woose", is wanted for an alleged police chase from El Dorado to Homer.
Wesley Williams, AKA "Woose", is wanted for an alleged police chase from El Dorado to Homer.(Claiborne Parish Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff’s office says deputies with the Union County Sheriff’s Office pursued Williams from El Dorado to Homer. Williams was reportedly last seen at Pecan Place off Highway 9 on foot. Officials say he is armed and dangerous.

Anyone who has seen Williams or knows where he might be should call the Claiborne Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-927-2011.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport police responded to multiple shooting calls, including this one on East Dudley...
2 people fighting for their lives after 2 separate shootings in less than an hour in Shreveport
BOOKED: Charles D. Wright, 24, was booked into Bossier Maximum-Security Facility at 3:16 p.m....
Teacher accused of sending sexual images to 3 students
Coroner IDs driver killed when vehicle hit pole at high rate of speed in southwest Shreveport
Grambling State President Rick Gallot speaks with reporters during a news conference the...
Gunfire kills 1, wounds 7 at Grambling State
Red and blue lights
$5 parking sparks deadly argument at GSU afterparty

Latest News

A worker was injured in some sort of accident at Wallace Lake Road and Garrett Farms Row on...
Injured worker airlifted to hospital after falling into hole
Louisiana State Capitol (Source: WAFB)
Redistricting Roadshow kicks off in La. Oct. 20
To we are tracking barren conditions to go along with the toasty temperatures this week.
Toasty temperatures ahead for ArkLaTex
1 person killed, the other wounded in shooting in front of Grambling State's Favrot Student Union
Students, parents react to violence at Grambling State University