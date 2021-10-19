Getting Answers
1 detained after shots were fired during narcotics search

(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 5:53 PM CDT
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Deputies with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office were executing a narcotics search warrant on Tuesday, Oct. 19, when shots were fired.

The incident occurred near the cross streets of Murphy Street and Sycamore Avenue in the Allendale neighborhood.

Officials say they heard a gunshot go off, but it is not clear who fired the shot or if anyone was injured. One man has been detained by police.

The cross streets are currently blocked off for investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

