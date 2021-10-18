Worker sustains severe burns from electrical flash fire at U-Haul facility

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to a fire Sunday morning (Oct. 17) in which one worker sustained serious burns.

The Shreveport Fire Department says firefighters were called out to the U-Haul facility in the 200 block of Lake Street around 9:30 a.m. When they got there, they found black smoke coming from the roof of the building. Firefighters found a worker outside suffering from severe burns to his body. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Firefighters were able to find the fire on the third floor of the building and quickly put it out. The situation was deemed under control before 10 a.m. Twelve units and 28 firefighters worked the scene. SFD says the fire was contained to one room on the third floor, which received some water damage from the sprinkler system.

No firefighters were injured, officials say. Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.