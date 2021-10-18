Texarkana hosting Drug Take Back Day to keep prescription meds off the streets

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Keeping illegal drugs off the streets is a nationwide problem, but when those drugs are prescribed, police say it adds to the seriousness of the issue. The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department (TAPD) hopes they have the answer.

“There is a safe place for you to be able to dispose of your medicine, that or either used up or you do not need anymore,” said Dr. Matt Young, owner of the Texarkana Emergency Center and Hospital.

Dr. Young has teamed up with TAPD to try to prevent the misuse of prescription drugs, a problem he’s all too familiar with.

“We see accidental injections almost every shift when somebody accidentally takes a pill that is not theirs or where a toddler might get in somebody else’s medicine,” Dr. Young said.

“A lot of young people using prescription medicine actually get it from parents or relatives that have leftover medication in the cabinets,” said Lt. Scott Megason with TAPD.

Lt. Megason says on Saturday, Oct. 23, the department will hold a Drug Take Back Day.

“We hope to accomplish receiving a large amount of unused medication and keep them off the street and keep them out of the hands of our young people and other citizens,” Lt. Megason said.

Lt. Megason says in 2021 alone, more than 700 lbs. of unused prescription medication have been collected from the drug take back bin. Those bins are located at Texarkana Emergency Center on Cowhorn Creek Road, in downtown Texarkana at the Bi State Justice Center, and also at the Miller County Sheriff’s Office.

“Everything is taken, no questions asked. We just ask you not bring sharp syringes, aerosol inhalers, or things of that nature,” said Lt. Megason.

Officers will begin receiving drug drop-offs at 8 a.m. Saturday morning. If a person cannot make it this weekend, they can drop off unused prescription drugs in the bins year round.

