Temperatures slowly build up this week

(KSLA) - Temperatures will be on their way back up this week. It will be very warm and will get back to above average for mid to late October. Good news is that it will still be nice and dry.

This evening will be nice and pleasant. I do not expect any rain, as it will be nice and clear. The humidity is still low, so this will allow for some comfortable conditions. Temperatures will be in the 60s, falling to the 50s by late tonight. You may need that jacket if you stay out late this evening.

Overnight, the clouds will be on the increase. It should be partly to mostly cloudy by sunrise Tuesday. Still no rain is expected from these clouds. Temperatures will still be very cool and fall to the upper 40s in some areas. Everywhere else should be at least in the lower 50s.

Tuesday will start off with a lot of clouds and no rain. The clouds will thin out as the day wears on, and the sunshine should return. It will remain dry all day. The humidity will also be super low, so it will feel great! Temperatures will start off cool, but will warm up to the upper 70s and lower 80s in the afternoon.

Wednesday will be another nice day with maybe a quick passing shower. I only have a 10% chance of rain for the day. It’s low enough you can leave the umbrella at home. Temperatures will be a bit warmer though. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

Thursday is when I expect a weak cold front to move through. This will possibly bring a quick shower, but will otherwise not bring any rain. The front will be moving fast, so it will not be all that strong. In fact, this will only drop the humidity for a quick day, then it will pick back up. Temperatures Thursday will warm up to the mid 80s again.

Friday and on into the weekend will remain very warm. The cold front from Thursday will not cool temperatures down at all. Friday will still be pleasant with lower humidity though. By the weekend, the temperatures and mugginess will be coming back up. Highs for each day will be in the lower to mid 80s. There should be plenty of sunshine mixing in with a few clouds during the day.

The tropics remain quiet. There is no chance of development within the next 5 days. We are essentially done with hurricane season, but not officially. We can easily get another storm to form. But chances are, it will remain out at sea and not impact the gulf coast or east coast. We will be your First Alert all the way through November 30th when the season is officially over with.

