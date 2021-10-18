Getting Answers
Teacher accused of sending sexual images to 3 students

“This case is still under investigation with the possibility of more victims coming forward”
BOOKED: Charles D. Wright, 24, was booked into Bossier Maximum-Security Facility at 3:16 p.m....
BOOKED: Charles D. Wright, 24, was booked into Bossier Maximum-Security Facility at 3:16 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18 on three counts each of indecent behavior with a juvenile and computer-aided solicitation of a minor, online records show.(Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A Bossier Parish educator is accused of sending inappropriate images to three high school students, authorities report.

Online records show 24-year-old Charles D. Wright was booked into Bossier Maximum-Security Facility at 3:16 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18.

He is charged with three counts each of indecent behavior with a juvenile and computer-aided solicitation of a minor.

Wright remains in the lockup at Plain Dealing. His bonds have not yet been set.

Bossier sheriff’s detectives conducted the investigation that led to his arrest.

“This case is still under investigation with the possibility of more victims coming forward,” sheriff’s Deputy Rod White said.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about this case to call the Sheriff’s Office’s criminal division at (318) 965-3418.

