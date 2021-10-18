Getting Answers
Shreveport-Bossier Black Restaurant Week kicks off on Oct. 18

By Alex Onken
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:44 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - If you don’t know what to eat for lunch or dinner this week — take a sample of what our locally black-owned restaurants have to serve up.

Shreveport-Bossier Black Restaurant Week will begin on Monday, Oct. 18, and is organized by the Shreveport-Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce.

Hungry participants can grab a $10 lunch and $20 dinner specials at black-owned restaurants in Shreveport-Bossier City.

The week will also highlight chefs, food truck events, festivals, caterers, and libations. Some of the community’s new and emerging chefs and long-established restaurateurs will get to showcase their culinary skills.

Shreveport-Bossier Black Restaurant Week

Visit this page for this week’s specials.

