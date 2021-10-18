Shreveport-Bossier Black Restaurant Week kicks off on Oct. 18
SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - If you don’t know what to eat for lunch or dinner this week — take a sample of what our locally black-owned restaurants have to serve up.
Shreveport-Bossier Black Restaurant Week will begin on Monday, Oct. 18, and is organized by the Shreveport-Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce.
Hungry participants can grab a $10 lunch and $20 dinner specials at black-owned restaurants in Shreveport-Bossier City.
The week will also highlight chefs, food truck events, festivals, caterers, and libations. Some of the community’s new and emerging chefs and long-established restaurateurs will get to showcase their culinary skills.
Visit this page for this week’s specials.
