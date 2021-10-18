Getting Answers
Saints designate kicker Wil Lutz to return from injured reserve

Wil Lutz celebrates has been designated to return from injured reserve. (Photo by Mark Lagrange)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints kicker Wil Lutz has been designated to return from injured reserve. Lutz has been on IR since the start of the season after having surgery during training camp.

This means the Saints have 21 days to put Lutz on the active roster. With Lutz out, the Saints have struggled to find consistency in the kicking game. The team cut Aldrick Rosas after four games with the club. Cody Parkey missed two extra points against Washington and was released from injured reserve. The Saints signed Brian Johnson off the Bears practice squad.

