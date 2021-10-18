Runaway teen girl last seen in central Harrison County; sheriff’s office searching for her

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a runaway teenage girl from Marshall.

Officials say Daranisha Kiera Barthelemy, 17, was last seen around 1:40 p.m. on Oct. 17. She left her home in central Harrison County on foot and then was possibly picked up by someone she knows. She was last seen wearing a grey shirt, black tights, and a black bonnet. She is 5′ 3″ tall, weighs about 180 lbs, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Barthelemy’s whereabouts should call Investigator D. Newsom at 903-923-4000.

