Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Runaway teen girl last seen in central Harrison County; sheriff’s office searching for her

Daranisha Kiera Barthelemy, 17, was last seen Oct. 17, 2021 around 1:40 p.m. at her home in...
Daranisha Kiera Barthelemy, 17, was last seen Oct. 17, 2021 around 1:40 p.m. at her home in central Harrison County, Texas.(Harrison County Sheriff's Office)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a runaway teenage girl from Marshall.

Officials say Daranisha Kiera Barthelemy, 17, was last seen around 1:40 p.m. on Oct. 17. She left her home in central Harrison County on foot and then was possibly picked up by someone she knows. She was last seen wearing a grey shirt, black tights, and a black bonnet. She is 5′ 3″ tall, weighs about 180 lbs, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Barthelemy’s whereabouts should call Investigator D. Newsom at 903-923-4000.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grambling State President Rick Gallot speaks with reporters during a news conference the...
Gunfire kills 1, wounds 7 at Grambling State
A message from Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries claims a group of 17 U.S. missionaries,...
Gang with past abductions blamed for kidnapping 17 missionaries in Haiti
Red and blue lights
$5 parking sparks deadly argument at GSU afterparty
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron
OFFICIAL: LSU, Orgeron reach ‘separation agreement’ but Coach O to finish season
A police car.
Report: Three dead after officer-involved shooting in Fort Smith, officer in surgery

Latest News

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron watches during an NCAA college football game against Florida in Baton...
Raising Cane’s Coach O billboard comes down 24 hours after announcement
Election Day in Bowie County, Texas is Nov. 2, 2021.
Early voting begins in Bowie County
Texarkana hosting Drug Take Back Day to keep prescription meds off the streets
Downtown Shreveport is seeing some new development after hitting a slump during the height of...
Downtown Shreveport bouncing back from pandemic lows