MURDER TRIAL DAY 13: Doctor says patients’ brain scans show evidence of watershed strokes

William Davis trial day 13
William Davis trial day 13((Source: KLTV))
By Julian Esparza and Christian Terry
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - 10:48 a.m. - The doctor said watershed strokes are not that common, but says they’re more likely to happen in or around cardiac surgery.

He said he thinks these strokes could be post-operative complications.

The trial of a former East Texas nurse accused of killing patients during his time working at a Tyler heart hospital continued Monday.

The defense continued to call witnesses at the trial of William Davis.

A doctor was called to the stand. The doctor says lead defense attorney Phillip Hayes asked him to review some medical records, but did not tell him how it was suspected they died/were injured. Hayes wanted an unbiased opinion.

The doctor said in his opinion all of the patients had strokes. He said in his opinion, the patients’ brain scans show evidence of watershed strokes. He said heart problems can cause decrease in blood pressure, which could result in a watershed stroke. All of the alleged victims had just undergone heart surgery leading up to their crash.

