Man killed in wreck in southwest Shreveport after hitting pole; victim named by coroner

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A 39-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash during the early morning hours of Monday, Oct. 18.

The coroner’s office in Caddo Parish has identified the man as Decarlos Theus. The coroner’s office says he was driving at a high rate of speed on Walker Road just before 2:45 a.m. when he hit a traffic light pole at Colquitt Road.

He was positively identified through fingerprint comparison; an autopsy has been authorized.

The Shreveport Police Department continues to investigate the wreck.

