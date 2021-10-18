Getting Answers
GSU student leader calls for action, not words, in response to shooting

By Matthew Segura
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 12:11 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Above: Sunday afternoon, GSU President Rick Gallot and Louisiana State Police gave an update on Sunday’s deadly shooting at GSU. In the press conference, he talks about plans to curb violence at the school.

GRAMBLING, La. (KNOE) - The President of Grambling State University’s Student Government Association penned an open letter to the school after another fatal shooting on campus. In it, he calls on GSU to take decisive action to restore trust and a sense of safety for students.

Cameron T. Jackson says words are not enough this time and real plans must be made to curb violence at Grambling.

Read the full letter below.

During an afternoon press conference, President Rick Gallot said the school is working on a master plan to create a safer Grambling. You can read and listen to his comments in the video above.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

