GSU imposes curfew, offers counseling in aftermath of mass shooting
GRAMBLING, La. (KNOE) - Grambling State University has released a campus security update after Sunday morning’s mass shooting.
CURFEW ENFORCED
After consultation with student leaders, it was concluded that a curfew will be enforced from 9:30 p.m. through 6 a.m. This will be in effect until further notice.
COUNSELING SERVICES
Counselors are available and can be reached at (231) 335-7038, (318) 303-6499, or (504) 358-0937. You can also let us know how you’re doing at link.gram.edu/status.
CLASSES
All classes (face-to-face, hybrid, hyflex, and online) will be canceled Monday, Oct. 18, and Tuesday, Oct. 19.
REPORTING TO WORK
All staff should report to work Monday, October 18 at your regular scheduled time. Key academic personnel (deans, chairpersons) will receive communication from the Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs. If you have concerns about returning to campus, please send them to hr@gram.edu.
FOOD SERVICES
McCall Dining Center will revise hours of operation to 6:00 a.m. through 9:30 p.m. daily. Retail locations will open Tuesday, October 17 at regular hours.
CAMPUS SAFETY AND SECURITY
Please call (318) 274-2222 if you need assistance.
In addition, a GSU student leader has demanded actions, not statements, to protect the campus:
A GSU student leader has demanded actions, not statements, to protect the campus after Sunday morning's mass shooting. pic.twitter.com/M6IO2htGo2— KNOE 8 News (@KNOE8) October 18, 2021
Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.