GSU imposes curfew, offers counseling in aftermath of mass shooting

Grambling State University sign.
Grambling State University sign.(KNOE)
By Kenya Ross
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GRAMBLING, La. (KNOE) - Grambling State University has released a campus security update after Sunday morning’s mass shooting.

CURFEW ENFORCED

After consultation with student leaders, it was concluded that a curfew will be enforced from 9:30 p.m. through 6 a.m. This will be in effect until further notice.

COUNSELING SERVICES

Counselors are available and can be reached at (231) 335-7038, (318) 303-6499, or (504) 358-0937. You can also let us know how you’re doing at link.gram.edu/status.

CLASSES

All classes (face-to-face, hybrid, hyflex, and online) will be canceled Monday, Oct. 18, and Tuesday, Oct. 19.

REPORTING TO WORK

All staff should report to work Monday, October 18 at your regular scheduled time. Key academic personnel (deans, chairpersons) will receive communication from the Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs. If you have concerns about returning to campus, please send them to hr@gram.edu.

FOOD SERVICES

McCall Dining Center will revise hours of operation to 6:00 a.m. through 9:30 p.m. daily. Retail locations will open Tuesday, October 17 at regular hours.

CAMPUS SAFETY AND SECURITY

Please call (318) 274-2222 if you need assistance.

In addition, a GSU student leader has demanded actions, not statements, to protect the campus:

Shreveport businesses struggling to find workers as 4.3M Americans quit their jobs in August

