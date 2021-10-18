Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Early voting begins in Bowie County

Election Day in Bowie County, Texas is Nov. 2, 2021.
Election Day in Bowie County, Texas is Nov. 2, 2021.(KSLA)
By Fred Gamble
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - “I always try to do it on the first day of early voting to get it out of the way. That way, you don’t have worry about it on Election Day or any other time,” said Derrick McGary, a resident of Texarkana, Texas.

McGary was among the first to cast a ballot Monday morning (Oct. 18) as early voting in the Texas General Election got underway. There are eight constitutional amendments on the ballot statewide, but in Bowie County, voters will be choosing a mayor for the City of Texarkana, Texas. Election officials say this may bring more people to the polls.

The candidates running for mayor are Bob Bruggeman, the incumbent, and challenger, Brian Matthews.

Early voting locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with the exception of Thursday, during which time polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“I came to early vote because I always early vote. It’s the thing I like to do and you see there are not any long lines, so you guys come on out and vote,” said Richard Reynolds, another early voter.

Election Day is set for Nov. 2.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grambling State President Rick Gallot speaks with reporters during a news conference the...
Gunfire kills 1, wounds 7 at Grambling State
A message from Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries claims a group of 17 U.S. missionaries,...
Gang with past abductions blamed for kidnapping 17 missionaries in Haiti
Red and blue lights
$5 parking sparks deadly argument at GSU afterparty
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron
OFFICIAL: LSU, Orgeron reach ‘separation agreement’ but Coach O to finish season
A police car.
Report: Three dead after officer-involved shooting in Fort Smith, officer in surgery

Latest News

Pictured are Dr. Angela West and Lt. Col. Allen West (U.S. Army retired) (Source: Allen West...
Texas gubernatorial candidate Allen West cancels all in-person events due to COVID pneumonia diagnosis
Rep. Danny McCormick is a Republican representing District 1 in the Louisiana House of...
Louisiana lawmaker discusses why he’s joining efforts to end state’s mask mandate
Luke Mixon, Democrat
A conversation with U.S. Senate Candidate Luke Mixon
A conversation with U.S. Senate Candidate Luke Mixon
A conversation with U.S. Senate Candidate Luke Mixon