Early voting begins in Bowie County

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - “I always try to do it on the first day of early voting to get it out of the way. That way, you don’t have worry about it on Election Day or any other time,” said Derrick McGary, a resident of Texarkana, Texas.

McGary was among the first to cast a ballot Monday morning (Oct. 18) as early voting in the Texas General Election got underway. There are eight constitutional amendments on the ballot statewide, but in Bowie County, voters will be choosing a mayor for the City of Texarkana, Texas. Election officials say this may bring more people to the polls.

The candidates running for mayor are Bob Bruggeman, the incumbent, and challenger, Brian Matthews.

Early voting locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with the exception of Thursday, during which time polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“I came to early vote because I always early vote. It’s the thing I like to do and you see there are not any long lines, so you guys come on out and vote,” said Richard Reynolds, another early voter.

Election Day is set for Nov. 2.

