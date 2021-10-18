Downtown Shreveport bouncing back from pandemic lows

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Home to several businesses, restaurants, and unique art spaces, downtown Shreveport was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although the virus is still omnipresent, the “heart of the city” seems to be bouncing back.

“It has been refreshing, to say the least, to get calls from potential investors, to get calls from folks out of our area, as well as folks in our area,” said Shreveport Downtown Development Authority Deputy Director Janie Landry.

Downtown boasts unique art spaces, especially from local artists. Big Sun, located at the corner of Edwards and Crockett streets, opens soon.

“We really need to cultivate the city and bring the arts back and allow for Shreveport, downtown especially, to thrive,” Big Sun gallery director, Kelly Ward, said.

