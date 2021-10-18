Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Downtown Shreveport bouncing back from pandemic lows

Downtown Shreveport is seeing some new development after hitting a slump during the height of...
Downtown Shreveport is seeing some new development after hitting a slump during the height of the pandemic.(KSLA)
By Destinee Patterson
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Home to several businesses, restaurants, and unique art spaces, downtown Shreveport was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although the virus is still omnipresent, the “heart of the city” seems to be bouncing back.

“It has been refreshing, to say the least, to get calls from potential investors, to get calls from folks out of our area, as well as folks in our area,” said Shreveport Downtown Development Authority Deputy Director Janie Landry.

Downtown boasts unique art spaces, especially from local artists. Big Sun, located at the corner of Edwards and Crockett streets, opens soon.

“We really need to cultivate the city and bring the arts back and allow for Shreveport, downtown especially, to thrive,” Big Sun gallery director, Kelly Ward, said.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grambling State President Rick Gallot speaks with reporters during a news conference the...
Gunfire kills 1, wounds 7 at Grambling State
A message from Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries claims a group of 17 U.S. missionaries,...
Gang with past abductions blamed for kidnapping 17 missionaries in Haiti
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron
OFFICIAL: LSU, Orgeron reach ‘separation agreement’ but Coach O to finish season
Red and blue lights
$5 parking sparks deadly argument at GSU afterparty
A police car.
Report: Three dead after officer-involved shooting in Fort Smith, officer in surgery

Latest News

steak
October 18 kicks off Shreveport-Bossier Black Restaurant Week
Shreveport-Bossier Black Restaurant Week will begin on Monday, Oct. 18 and is organized by the...
Shreveport-Bossier Black Restaurant Week kicks off on Oct. 18
Shreveport non-profit hopes to teach kids life lessons, lessen crime involving juveniles
Tough Kookie race in Texarkana
Tough Kookie Foundation hosts 1st annual breast cancer race in Texarkana