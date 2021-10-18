Getting Answers
Cowboys beat Patriots in Overtime thriller

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws during the second half of an NFL football...
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)(Steven Senne | AP)
By KYLE HIGHTOWER
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) - Dak Prescott threw 35-yard touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb in overtime, and the Dallas Cowboys survived a wild finish to beat New England 35-29, their first win over Bill Belichick’s Patriots.

Dallas hadn’t won at New England since 1987 and was 0-5 against Belichick.

The Cowboys have won five straight, their longest winning streak since 2016.

The Cowboys led 17-14 entering the fourth quarter, and that’s when the fun began.

The teams traded five scores in the period, three in the final 2 1/2 minutes.

Trevon Diggs returned an interception for a touchdown, Mac Jones responded with a long touchdown pass, and Dallas tied it with a field goal before winning in OT.

