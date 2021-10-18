Cowboys beat Patriots in Overtime thriller

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) - Dak Prescott threw 35-yard touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb in overtime, and the Dallas Cowboys survived a wild finish to beat New England 35-29, their first win over Bill Belichick’s Patriots.

Dallas hadn’t won at New England since 1987 and was 0-5 against Belichick.

The Cowboys have won five straight, their longest winning streak since 2016.

The Cowboys led 17-14 entering the fourth quarter, and that’s when the fun began.

The teams traded five scores in the period, three in the final 2 1/2 minutes.

Trevon Diggs returned an interception for a touchdown, Mac Jones responded with a long touchdown pass, and Dallas tied it with a field goal before winning in OT.

