Beautiful start to the week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a fantastic weekend! As we kick off a new week we are tracking more absolutely beautiful weather on tap for the region. Temperatures this morning are down in the upper 40s and low 50s and will be moving up into the upper 70s this afternoon. As we go through the week we are expecting our temperatures to start warming up for the region with highs by Wednesday back into the 80s, and this weekend we could see some mid and upper 80s to go along with a rebound in the mugginess as well. But even with this changes on the way we are not tracking much in the way of rain as Wednesday and Thursday will only bring an isolated shower in what will be an otherwise dry week.

We are tracking a return to a late summer pattern for the ArkLaTex later this week. (KSLA News 12)

So as you get ready to head out the door this morning make sure you grab a jacket for the morning hours as we tracking more chilly temperatures to start the week. Temperatures this morning are starting off in the 40s and 50s with partly cloudy skies with highs this afternoon expected to move up into the mid to upper 70s. To go along with those very comfortable temperatures we are tracking ample sunshine and nonexistent humidity.

As we go through the week we are tracking generally more of the same on tap for the region. The temperatures and the humidity will slowly rise as we go through the work week for the region. By the time we get to Wednesday we should be back into the 80s along with more mugginess as well. Even though our temperatures will be on the rise we are still not tracking that much in the way of rain chances on tap for the region. The one exception would be Wednesday and Thursday where a front moving through could bring a couple of showers, but not all that much rain potential. This front will really only drop the humidity as high will stay in the low to mid-80s as we head into the weekend.

Looking ahead to your weekend forecast we are tracking some seasonably hot temperatures on tap for the ArkLaTex. High temperatures both Saturday and Sunday look to be in at least the mid-80s with potentially some spots approaching the 90 degree mark. On top of the heat we are also expecting more humidity to start flowing back into the region as well meaning more late summer weather is expected for the ArkLaTex, but at least we should get some sunshine.

In the meantime, enjoy a great perfect start to the work week! Have a great Monday!

