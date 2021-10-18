Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

1 woman killed in Union Parish crash

An Indiana man was killed in a fatal crash on State Road 293 Saturday morning in Okaloosa County.
An Indiana man was killed in a fatal crash on State Road 293 Saturday morning in Okaloosa County.(AP)
By Kenya Ross
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPEARSVILLE, La. (KNOE) - A woman was killed in a Union Parish crash Sunday morning.

State police say Troop F began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash at the intersection of LA Hwy 15 and LA Hwy 550. This crash claimed the life of 74-year-old Rosemary Smith.

LA State Police’s initial investigation revealed that a 2007 Chevrolet Impala, driven by Smith, was eastbound on LA Hwy 550. During the same time, a 2013 Honda Odyssey, driven by 81-year-old James Beaird of Spearsville, was northbound on LA Hwy 15.

A news release from state police stated Smith failed to stop at the stop sign and was struck by the Honda. After the impact, both vehicles exited the roadway, and the Chevrolet caught fire.

State police confirmed that Smith sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene. The passenger of the Impala was transported to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries. Due to the vehicle being on fire, their restraint use is unknown, officials say.

Authorities say Beaird, who was wearing his seat belt, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Two additional passengers were transported to local hospitals:

- One for life-threatening injuries

- The other for non-life-threatening injuries

State police stated both were also restrained. This crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grambling State President Rick Gallot speaks with reporters during a news conference the...
Gunfire kills 1, wounds 7 at Grambling State
Arrests made in connection to recent shootings
1 dead, 2 injured after fatal head-on collision
A message from Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries claims a group of 17 U.S. missionaries,...
Gang with past abductions blamed for kidnapping 17 missionaries in Haiti
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron
OFFICIAL: LSU, Orgeron reach ‘separation agreement’ but Coach O to finish season
Shreveport businesses struggling to find workers as 4.3M Americans quit their jobs in August

Latest News

Grambling State President Rick Gallot speaks with reporters during a news conference the...
Gunfire kills 1, wounds 7 at Grambling State
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron
OFFICIAL: LSU, Orgeron reach ‘separation agreement’ but Coach O to finish season
Grambling State news conference about 2nd deadly shooting on campus in 4 days
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Mudbugs raise awareness for breast cancer by painting ice pink