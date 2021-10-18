1 injured in Coushatta shooting

COUSHATTA, La. (KSLA) - One person was injured in a shooting Sunday night (Oct. 17) in Coushatta.

The police chief there says in happened Sunday night on Ashland Road. The chief says the Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office is working the case.

No other details about how it happened, or the extent of the victim’s injuries, are available at this time. We will update this story when we know more.

