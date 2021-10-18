Getting Answers
1 injured in Coushatta shooting

(WAVE 3 News)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 12:22 PM CDT
COUSHATTA, La. (KSLA) - One person was injured in a shooting Sunday night (Oct. 17) in Coushatta.

The police chief there says in happened Sunday night on Ashland Road. The chief says the Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office is working the case.

No other details about how it happened, or the extent of the victim’s injuries, are available at this time. We will update this story when we know more.

