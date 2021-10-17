WEBXTRA: East Texas hunters prepare for start of traditional deer season

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - For East Texas hunters, it’s the ‘Super Bowl and World Series’ put together. Yes, we’re talking about deer season.

Traditionally starting the first weekend of every November, hunters are gearing up with everything they need for a successful hunt.

More hunters may be coming out this season for ‘economic’ reasons.

“We’ve sold 97 bags of deer corn in one day. Ammo. Deer stands, deer feeders, we sell out of that stuff in a week,” says Logan Green of ‘Ark-La-Tex Guns and More’ in Gilmer.

Outfitters say East Texas hunters are buying every possible accessory for the start of deer season.

“We’ve seen a lot more hunters coming in, not wanting to stay in, getting out going to stores picking up new things,” Green says.

For many, it’s a generational tradition passed down from parents to children.

“Hoping to pass it on a little bit. My son likes being out in the woods, being outside,” said one hunter.

Texas Parks and Wildlife estimates Texas hunters spend over 4-billion dollars annually on guns, ammunition, and hunting accessories, and that’s for an average season. This year it could be more.

For some, it’s a useful skill that they keep to fill their freezers and offset the cost of food.

The worker shortage from the pandemic and inflation causing rising food prices may factor into an increase in hunting interest.

“You can go out and legally take this meat. You don’t have to buy it at the store,” said another hunter.

Texas white-tail deer hunting season opens November 6 and runs through January 2.

