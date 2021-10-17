Getting Answers
Report: Three dead after officer-involved shooting in Fort Smith, officer in surgery

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT SMITH, Ark. (KAIT) - A Fort Smith police officer is in the hospital after a knife attack Sunday morning, according to published reports.

Content partner KNWA reported that the attack happened in the 2800 block of Tilles Avenue in Fort Smith.

Police said at least three people were killed during the attack as the officer fired his weapon to defend himself, KNWA reported.

The Arkansas State Police will be investigating the attack as an officer-involved shooting, KNWA said.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

