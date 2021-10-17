Getting Answers
Mudbugs raise awareness for breast cancer by painting ice pink

(KSLA)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Mudbugs celebrated breast cancer survivors and honored those who have lost their lives by painting their ice pink.

Earlier this week, dozens came out to paint the ice of George’s Pond inside the Hirsch Memorial Coliseum in Shreveport. This is the 20th year the hockey team has kept up the tradition.

On Saturday, Oct. 16, they showed off the ice in an action-packed match against the Amarillo Wranglers.

