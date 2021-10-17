Mudbugs raise awareness for breast cancer by painting ice pink

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Mudbugs celebrated breast cancer survivors and honored those who have lost their lives by painting their ice pink.

Earlier this week, dozens came out to paint the ice of George’s Pond inside the Hirsch Memorial Coliseum in Shreveport. This is the 20th year the hockey team has kept up the tradition.

On Saturday, Oct. 16, they showed off the ice in an action-packed match against the Amarillo Wranglers.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.