Tough Kookie Foundation hosts 1st annual breast cancer race in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - On Saturday, Oct. 16, the Tough Kookie Foundation held their first annual breast cancer race on the Texas A&M University Texarkana campus.

When the Susan G. Coleman Race for the Cure decided to pull out of Texarkana, Katina R. Levingston stepped in to fill that void.

Levingston was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016, and founded the Tough Cookie Foundation to give back to her community.

“I was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016 and when I was diagnosed with breast cancer, I always wanted to do something to give back to the community to help the women and men that were going through what I went through,” she said,

The foundation helps by offering support groups, donating wigs, providing bras and holding spa days for those impacted by breast cancer. This year, Levingston says some of the proceeds from the race will go towards funding mammograms for those in need.

Almost 1,000 people showed up to today’s event and showed their support.

