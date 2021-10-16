Shreveport man found guilty of 2017 fatal shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, a man accused of killing another man in 2017 while intervening in a fight between his girlfriend and other women has been found guilty.

Johnathan Trayvon Kelly, 25, fled jurisdiction after the Nov. 20, 2017 shooting of Marcus London, 29. London had also intervened in the fight.

Kelly was at-large for two years before being arrested in Georgia and extradited back to Louisiana.

Officials say the shooting resulted from a Facebook post and comments that escalated into a fight between several women at an apartment complex. London tried to break up the fight and retreated to an apartment with his girlfriend and another participant of the fight.

Kelly, a boyfriend of one of the women, drove up to the scene, exited the vehicle with a handgun, and fired several times at London, who was unarmed and on the second-floor balcony trying to enter his apartment.

London was shot once in the head and once in the back, and Kelly fled the scene. He was transported to Ochsner LSU Health where he died from his wounds the following day.

When Kelly returns to court on Jan. 6, he faces up to 40 years at hard labor without the benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.

