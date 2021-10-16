Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Police: 4 hurt in shooting near high school football game

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A police chief in Alabama says four people are wounded after a shooting near a high school football game Friday night.

Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine told reporters the shooting happened near the exit ramp at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. The chief says two of the four people shot were juveniles.

All four went to hospitals where one was reported in critical condition.

No arrests were immediately announced. Police say witnesses reported two suspects left the scene in a white sedan.

The game was between Vigor and Williamson high schools. The game was called off after the shooting.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrests made in connection to recent shootings
1 dead, 2 injured after fatal head-on collision
Carl Grant Age: 27
Additional arrest made in the murder case of Borris Williams
Demarcus Mandigo, DOB: 3/9/2000, is wanted in connection with a double shooting on Jewella...
Suspect identified in early October double shooting on Jewella Avenue
Lawrence Mayweather, DOB: 8/20/1967, is facing one count of attempted second-degree murder...
Man arrested for shooting at apartment complex on Peach Street
Emily Renee Fields, DOB: 9/24/1989
Woman found guilty of tampering with evidence in deadly hit-and-run case from 2015

Latest News

Four people shot outside of a high school football game in Mobile, say police. (Source: WPMI...
Four shot outside high school football game
Former President Bill Clinton speaks, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Georgetown Law's second...
Clinton ‘doing fine’ and will be out of hospital soon
In this Oct. 12, 2021, photo, David and Wendy Mills, parents of Kailee Mills who was killed...
Backlog in federal safety rules amid US car crash ‘epidemic’
Rescuers save a dog trapped in a 40 foot deep crevice for 5 days. (Source: NEWS 12 WESTCHESTER...
Rescuers describe saving dog from rock crevice