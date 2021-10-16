Fall weather back! No humidity and cool crisp mornings.

(KSLA) - A beautiful weather pattern for the fall season underway this weekend! The cold front that moved through on Friday has ushered in no humidity along with cool weather and sunshine.

This morning temperatures were in the 40s and 50s but by the afternoon we’ll warm up to the low and mid 70s for highs today. Expect mostly sunny skies today with Northerly winds around 5-11mph. So it’ll be a breezy day but perfect for a cool fall day. This evening, temperatures will drop into the low 70s around 6pm this evening so if you’re planning to be out tonight, bring on the fall attire.

Overnight tonight will likely be one of the coldest nights we’ve seen in awhile because temperatures will drop into the 40s!!

Sunday morning temperatures will be in the upper 40s but we’ll warm up gradually through the day, but you’ll want to wear an extra layer or two. Highs tomorrow will back in the mid 70s with once again, NO HUMIDITY!! Another perfect fall day. Evening temperatures will mainly be the same as the night before. Overnight lows will drop into the 40s and 50s under mostly clear skies.

Monday and Tuesday temperatures will be in the low 60s with partly sunny skies. Highs will be a tad warmer in the upper 70s near 80 degrees but still dry and closer to our temperature average for this time of year.

Another cold front is expected Wednesday into Thursday, but moisture will be limited so rain chances right now look low. After hitting the low 80s by midweek, we’ll be back in the 70s again by Friday with a reinforcing shot of lower humidity expected.

Have a great weekend!

