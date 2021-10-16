1 dead, 2 injured after fatal head-on collision

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle wreck that took place just after 7 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 15.

The incident occurred on LA Highway 164, near LA Highway 163.

Officials say a 2013 Ford pickup, driven by Travis Mooney, 36, of Bossier City was traveling eastbound on LA Highway 164, when he crossed the centerline into the westbound lane and struck a 2016 Chevrolet van. The head-on collision resulted in the death of driver Norman Snow, 55.

Mooney was restrained and treated for only minor injuries. Snow was also wearing a seatbelt but suffered fatal injuries. An unrestrained passenger in the Chevorlet was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Toxicology samples have been submitted for analysis, however officials say they do not believe impairment is a factor. The crash remains under investigation.

