Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

WWII veteran moved to tears during 100th birthday celebration

By Amber Krycka and Gray News Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TREMONT, Ill. (WEEK/Gray News) - An Illinois World War II veteran had some unexpected company for this 100th birthday.

WEEK reports a school bus filled with seventh graders from Tremont stopped in front of William C. Elliott’s home and sang “Happy Birthday” to him.

The middle schoolers started a group called Generations, and they plan to deliver more special moments for seniors.

Several drivers came by as well, honking their horns to express their good wishes.

Elliott said he loved every minute of it, and he was filled with emotion.

“It’s so exciting. It’s bringing on tears,” Elliott said. “I’m getting up in years. 99 ... 100 years, really hanging in there.”

Elliott enlisted in the military in March 1940. He went into Normandy one week after D-Day.

He was sent to England after being wounded, and he was released from active duty in the fall of 1945.

Copyright 2021 WEEK via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emily Renee Fields, DOB: 9/24/1989
Woman found guilty of tampering with evidence in deadly hit-and-run case from 2015
Jeremy Michael Moore
Naked shooting suspect arrested after falling off roof of Bossier City home
Greenwood Police and other agencies are investigating the scene where the high-speed chase ended.
Suspect in custody following high-speed chase in which he allegedly shot at deputies
Torence Hatch, aka Lil Boosie, was booked into the Fulton County Jail for charges stemming from...
Lil Boosie arrested after chaotic show, fight in Atlanta
The B.1.630 variant was first detected in the United States earlier in March of 2021. It does...
New COVID-19 variant in Louisiana detected by LSU Health Shreveport

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccination locations in the ArkLaTex
Former President Bill Clinton speaks, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Georgetown Law's second...
Bill Clinton recovering from urological infection, aide says
Lawrence Mayweather, DOB: 8/20/1967, is facing one count of attempted second-degree murder...
Man arrested for shooting at apartment complex on Peach Street
President Joe Biden visited a child development center in Hartford to promote his proposal to...
Biden reassures progressives on cuts to spending bill
FDA advisers vote unanimously to recommend booster doses of Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19...
J&J presents booster data to FDA