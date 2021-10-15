Getting Answers
Texarkana Arkansas police investigating wreck; 1 dead, 1 injured

Police got the call around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 15 to the 300 block of Hickory Street, near the railroad tracks.
The crash took the life of 65-year-old Rebecca French, a resident of Texarkana, Arkansas. Police got the call around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 15 to the 300 block of Hickory Street, near the railroad tracks.
By Alex Onken and Fred Gamble
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - A woman is dead following a crash on Thursday, and another remains hospitalized.

Police got the call around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 15 to the 300 block of Hickory Street, near the railroad tracks.

The other driver involved, identified as John Cochran of Texarkana, Arkansas, was heading north on Hickory Street when French, who was attempting to make a left-hand turn on Hickory Street to head south, according to information from police’s preliminary investigation.

That’s when the two vehicles collided. French’s passenger, a 62-year-old, was seriously injured.

The wreck remains under investigation. No citations were issued.

