Suspect identified in early October double shooting on Jewella Avenue

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A suspect has now been named in connection with an attempted murder that took place on Jewella Avenue in early October.

The Shreveport Police Department says on Oct. 6, officers responded to the 7100 block of Jewella Avenue and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken to a local hospital for treatment and are expected to recover.

During the course of the investigation, detectives identified Demarcus Mandigo, 21, as the suspected shooter. On Oct. 7, a warrant for his arrest was issued. He’s facing two counts of attempted second-degree murder.

Police are now asking for the public’s help finding Mandigo. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call SPD immediately at 318-673-4300 #3. Those who would like to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

