Shreveport businesses struggling to find workers as 4.3M Americans quit their jobs in August

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports 4.3 million workers quit their jobs in August of 2021. As businesses try to recover from the pandemic, some are struggling to hire workers.

“We’ve lost several employees, whether they’ve moved away or they just wanted a different opportunity. The problem is when you lose multiple people like that, you have to hire so many more people and then the time that it takes to train them. It’s a lot right now,” said Linda Jones, manager of Ki’Mexico in Shreveport.

