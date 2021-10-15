REAL MEN WEAR PINK: Doug Warner, Jeff Castle raising funds for American Cancer Society
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - KSLA News 12 Anchor Doug Warner and Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle are raising money in an effort to continue the battle against breast cancer.
The pair are participating in Real Men Wear Pink, a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society.
- Here’s where you can donate to Jeff Castle.
- Here’s where you can donate to Doug Warner.
- For the full list of participants in Northwest Louisiana, click or tap here.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.