REAL MEN WEAR PINK: Doug Warner, Jeff Castle raising funds for American Cancer Society

From left: Meteorologist Andrew Brightman interviews his boss, Jeff Castle during a fundraising...
From left: Meteorologist Andrew Brightman interviews his boss, Jeff Castle during a fundraising event on Oct. 15.(KSLA)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 12:59 PM CDT
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - KSLA News 12 Anchor Doug Warner and Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle are raising money in an effort to continue the battle against breast cancer.

The pair are participating in Real Men Wear Pink, a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society.

