Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Overdose deaths rose 56% during pandemic in Louisiana, CDC reports

By Mykal Vincent and Olivia Vidal
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Louisiana drug overdose deaths surpassed a record-high 2,100 in the 12 months leading to March 2021, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Overdose mortality increased statewide by over 56% from March 2020.

During the first 12 months of the COVID-19 pandemic, overdose deaths soared in Louisiana,...
During the first 12 months of the COVID-19 pandemic, overdose deaths soared in Louisiana, according to new figured released by the CDC.(CDC)

Across the country, drug overdose deaths are up 30% from March 2020, with over 96,000 deaths reported during the pandemic. Vermont had the largest increase in overdose deaths of any state. Reported overdose deaths rose more than 85% in that time period.

Overdose deaths rose 56% from March 2020 in Louisiana, higher than the national average of 30%,...
Overdose deaths rose 56% from March 2020 in Louisiana, higher than the national average of 30%, according to the CDC.(CDC)

“These tragic statistics really speak to the despair many Americans are feeling throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr. Trent Hall, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center addiction medicine specialist.

More: CDC report shows record high 12-month drug overdose death toll

Three states saw their number of overdose deaths decline: New Hampshire, New Jersey, and South Dakota. South Dakota’s reported overdose deaths declined by more than 16%, the highest of any state.

The CDC said opioids accounted for the highest number of overdose deaths followed by synthetic opioids, excluding methadone.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emily Renee Fields, DOB: 9/24/1989
Woman found guilty of tampering with evidence in deadly hit-and-run case from 2015
Jeremy Michael Moore
Naked shooting suspect arrested after falling off roof of Bossier City home
Greenwood Police and other agencies are investigating the scene where the high-speed chase ended.
Suspect in custody following high-speed chase in which he allegedly shot at deputies
Torence Hatch, aka Lil Boosie, was booked into the Fulton County Jail for charges stemming from...
Lil Boosie arrested after chaotic show, fight in Atlanta
The B.1.630 variant was first detected in the United States earlier in March of 2021. It does...
New COVID-19 variant in Louisiana detected by LSU Health Shreveport

Latest News

Rosie Mahoney Pierce turned 100 on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021.
Longtime Shreveport resident celebrates 100th birthday
Naked shooting suspect caught on doorbell cam running through Bossier neighborhood
Naked shooting suspect caught on doorbell cam running through Bossier neighborhood
We are tracking some great football weather ahead for the ArkLaTex this weekend behind the cold...
Fall weather arrives today
flu
Oschner-LSU Health to hold flu clinic