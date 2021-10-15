Getting Answers
Ochsner-LSU Health to host flu shot, COVID vaccination clinics

Alongside the flu shot, medical staff will also be on hand to administer doses of the COVID vaccine.(NBC12)
By Christian Piekos
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:12 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As the flu season officially arrives, Ochsner-LSU Health Shreveport wants to make sure the community is protected against the virus. Two flu shot clinics are scheduled for Friday and Saturday.

Here is what you need to know:

  • Location: St. Mary Medical Center, 915 Margaret Place, Shreveport
  • Date/Time: Friday, October 15, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Saturday, October 16, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Alongside the flu shot, medical staff will also be on hand to administer doses of the COVID vaccine.

Ochsner-LSU Health encourages those wanting a flu or COVID vaccine to schedule an appointment through ‘MyChart’ or by calling (318) 626-0050.

