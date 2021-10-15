Ochsner-LSU Health to host flu shot, COVID vaccination clinics

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As the flu season officially arrives, Ochsner-LSU Health Shreveport wants to make sure the community is protected against the virus. Two flu shot clinics are scheduled for Friday and Saturday.

Here is what you need to know:

Location : St. Mary Medical Center, 915 Margaret Place, Shreveport

Date/Time: Friday, October 15, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Saturday, October 16, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Alongside the flu shot, medical staff will also be on hand to administer doses of the COVID vaccine.

Ochsner-LSU Health encourages those wanting a flu or COVID vaccine to schedule an appointment through ‘MyChart’ or by calling (318) 626-0050.

