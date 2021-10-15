Ochsner LSU Health CEO to leave Shreveport for leadership role in Baton Rouge

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Ochsner LSU Health announced Friday, Oct. 15 that the current CEO, Chuck Daigle, will be leaving his role in Shreveport to relocate to Baton Rouge, where he will take on a leadership role with Ochsner Health.

“In the first three years as Ochsner LSU Health, we have made tremendous progress in access to care and expansion of services, dramatic facility improvements, quality, technology, telehealth, and more. These are meaningful improvements that save and change lives, and I could not be more proud of this partnership and our team. After spending the last 14 years in Shreveport, I have decided to move back to my hometown of Baton Rouge for personal and family reasons. I care deeply for the communities of north Louisiana and will remain CEO of Ochsner LSU Health while our partners collaborate to fill the position, and I am very fortunate to be able to continue leading efforts to create a healthier state in my new role,” said Daigle.

“Under Chuck Daigle’s leadership, we have watched these hospitals transform into an innovative health system. The investments and improvements made equate to better and faster care for more patients, while expanding medical education by accommodating more students and residents with an even better learning experience. Chuck has built a strong leadership team who we collaborate with every day, and we remain committed to the continued progress for healthcare and for medical education in North Louisiana as we work together to determine his successor,” said Dr. David Lewis, interim chancellor of LSU Health Shreveport.

Daigle is taking on the role of regional CEO for Ochsner Baton Rouge and Lake Charles. He will be responsible for the operations of hospitals, health centers, and urgent care clinics across the greater Baton Rouge area, as well as Ochsner CHRISTUS Health Centers in Lake Charles. He’ll also have administrative responsibility for partner relationships like Louisiana Women’s Healthcare.

