Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Nationwide increase in drug overdose deaths impacts ArkLaTex

Opioid overdoses are increasing nationwide.
Opioid overdoses are increasing nationwide.(WLBT)
By Fred Gamble
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the number of Americans dying from drug overdoses is on the rise, including here in the ArkLaTex.

The River Ridge Treatment Center in Texarkana serves 15 southwest Ark. counties. Counselors at the center say the increase in drug overdoses during the pandemic is not surprising. They believe the cause is related to many treatment programs being shutdown due to COVID-19 protocols.

“They didn’t have to give a urinalysis to their probation or parole officer, so they knew it was safe to use and they wouldn’t get in trouble and have to go back to jail for a dirty urine test. So, it prompted them to go on using whatever drug of choice,” said Bridgette Taylor, drug counselor at River Ridge Treatment Center.

According to a report from the CDC, nationwide drug overdose deaths have increased by around 30 percent during the pandemic. The change in Louisiana 56.2 percent, 39 percent in Arkansas, 37.5 in Texas and 22.8 in Oklahoma. The report listed opioids as the cause of the highest number of overdose deaths.

“Fentanyl seems to be the most we are hearing about here,” said Patty Hinojos, drug counselor at River Ridge Treatment Center.

Drug counselors here say when the treatment programs fully reopen, the overdose deaths should decrease.

“I hope that people get back in the rooms of recovery and realize there are some drugs out there now-a-days that is killing people daily,” said Eric Parks, drug counselor at River Ridge Treatment Center.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emily Renee Fields, DOB: 9/24/1989
Woman found guilty of tampering with evidence in deadly hit-and-run case from 2015
Jeremy Michael Moore
Naked shooting suspect arrested after falling off roof of Bossier City home
Greenwood Police and other agencies are investigating the scene where the high-speed chase ended.
Suspect in custody following high-speed chase in which he allegedly shot at deputies
Torence Hatch, aka Lil Boosie, was booked into the Fulton County Jail for charges stemming from...
Lil Boosie arrested after chaotic show, fight in Atlanta
The B.1.630 variant was first detected in the United States earlier in March of 2021. It does...
New COVID-19 variant in Louisiana detected by LSU Health Shreveport

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Chuck Daigle will be transitioning from his role as the CEO of Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport...
Ochsner LSU Health CEO to leave Shreveport for leadership role in Baton Rouge
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
FILE - This Feb. 19, 2013, file photo shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy...
Overdose deaths rose 56% during pandemic in Louisiana, CDC reports