Man arrested for shooting at apartment complex on Peach Street

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A 54-year-old man is now in jail after reportedly shooting another man at an apartment complex on Peach Street back in mid-September.

Back on Sept. 23, officers with the Shreveport Police Department responded to the 2000 block of Peach Street on reports of a shooting. They found a male victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the knee. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to recover.

Investigators were able to identify Lawrence Mayweather, 54, as the alleged shooter. On Oct. 5, a warrant for his arrest was issued, charging him with attempted second-degree murder.

Then on Oct. 14, Mayweather was arrested and booked into the Shreveport City Jail.

