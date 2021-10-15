Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Man arrested for shooting at apartment complex on Peach Street

Lawrence Mayweather, DOB: 8/20/1967, is facing one count of attempted second-degree murder...
Lawrence Mayweather, DOB: 8/20/1967, is facing one count of attempted second-degree murder after reportedly shooting another man in the knee at an apartment complex on Peach Street on Sept. 23, 2021.(SPD)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A 54-year-old man is now in jail after reportedly shooting another man at an apartment complex on Peach Street back in mid-September.

Back on Sept. 23, officers with the Shreveport Police Department responded to the 2000 block of Peach Street on reports of a shooting. They found a male victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the knee. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to recover.

Investigators were able to identify Lawrence Mayweather, 54, as the alleged shooter. On Oct. 5, a warrant for his arrest was issued, charging him with attempted second-degree murder.

Then on Oct. 14, Mayweather was arrested and booked into the Shreveport City Jail.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emily Renee Fields, DOB: 9/24/1989
Woman found guilty of tampering with evidence in deadly hit-and-run case from 2015
Jeremy Michael Moore
Naked shooting suspect arrested after falling off roof of Bossier City home
Greenwood Police and other agencies are investigating the scene where the high-speed chase ended.
Suspect in custody following high-speed chase in which he allegedly shot at deputies
Torence Hatch, aka Lil Boosie, was booked into the Fulton County Jail for charges stemming from...
Lil Boosie arrested after chaotic show, fight in Atlanta
The B.1.630 variant was first detected in the United States earlier in March of 2021. It does...
New COVID-19 variant in Louisiana detected by LSU Health Shreveport

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccination locations in the ArkLaTex
BESE asks federal government to waive letter grades for students
Demarcus Mandigo, DOB: 3/9/2000, is wanted in connection with a double shooting on Jewella...
Suspect identified in early October double shooting on Jewella Avenue
An 18-wheeler flipped on I-220 E near Hilry Huckaby Avenue in Shreveport, La. on Friday, Oct....
18-wheeler rollover on I-220 E causes traffic delays