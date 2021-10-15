Longtime Shreveport resident celebrates 100th birthday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Rosie Mahoney Pierce is celebrating her 100th birthday Friday, Oct. 15.

She was born in Mansfield in 1921, but has lived most of her life in Shreveport. Pierce has four sons, two of which are still living. She also has five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Rosie Mahoney Pierce turned 100 on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. (Family)

Pierce worked for many years in the restaurant industry and is a member of the Christ Temple Missionary Baptist Church, where Rev. Robert Thomas is the pastor. Her family says she now enjoys reading her Bible, staying up-to-date on world news, and cooking. Her favorite Bible passage is the 23rd Psalms.

Pierce attributes her longevity to always trusting in God and His grace and mercy, her family says.

