Great fall weather returns this weekend!

A cold front moving through Friday afternoon will usher in fantastic fall weather for the weekend. We’ll see cool mornings, mild afternoons and no humidity! Temperatures will moderate next week, but it still going to remain pleasant. Rain takes a break and isn’t expected to return until the middle of the week.

A few showers are possible along the front through early evening across northwest Louisiana. Rain should clear the area by 9pm. Skies will begin clearing and temperatures will steadily fall into the 60s and 70s. A breezy northwest wind around 10-20 will blow in behind the front.

Overnight we’ll see skies clear out and the cooler weather moving in. By Saturday morning look for temperatures down in the upper 40s north to mid 50s south.

Saturday will be about perfect with sunshine and afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 70s. We’ll turn chilly Saturday night with clear skies and overnight lows getting down into the mid to upper 40s for most of the area. A few clouds return Sunday but we’ll still enjoy a good bit of sunshine with afternoon highs in the mid 70s.

Temperatures will warm back into the upper 70s to low 80s through the middle of next week, but with comfortable humidity it will still feel very pleasant.

Another cold front is expected Wednesday into Thursday, but moisture will be limited so rain chances right now look low. After hitting the low 80s by midweek, we’ll be back in the 70s again by Friday with a reinforcing shot of lower humidity expected.

Have a wonderful weekend!