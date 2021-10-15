Cold front finally arrives this afternoon

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! As we close out yet another week we have finally arrived at the day that the powerful cold front will sweep through the region this afternoon. Behind the front expect dramatically cooler weather over the weekend along with some blustery conditions this evening for the region. Over the weekend expect nothing but sunshine on tap for the region along with highs in the low to mid 70s. As we go through next week we are expecting temperatures to rebound somewhat along with the mugginess, but nothing like what we saw this past week with the heat and humidity.

We are tracking picture perfect weather for the ArkLaTex this weekend thanks to the cold front. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning you should expect mostly dry weather throughout the day Friday. The one exception will be during the afternoon hours when the front moves through the region and we could see a brief period of showers for the ArkLaTex, especially in northwest Louisiana. Out ahead of the front we are tracking more warm temperatures with highs in the upper 80s early this afternoon. Behind the front expect temperatures to quickly fall into the 60s this evening with winds up to 20 MPH out of the north.

As we head through the weekend you finally get to experience the fall weather we have been talking about all week long. When you wake up Saturday morning temperatures will be in the upper 50s and low 60s across the region with winds out of the north and will only be moving be moving up into the low to mid-70s during the afternoon. Low temperatures Sunday morning could even dip down into the 40s for some in the region. We are tracking nothing, but sunshine all weekend long for the region.

Looking ahead to next week we are tracking more great weather on tap through at least the middle part of next week. High temperatures to start the week will continue to be very comfortable with temperatures in the upper 70s with no humidity and ample sunshine. Wednesday could see some low and mid-80s return to the region with a slight in bump in the humidity. Our next rain chance won’t come until Thursday when a stalling front could bring some wet weather to the ArkLaTex.

In the meantime, get ready for an amazing weekend ahead for the ArkLaTex! Have a great Friday!

