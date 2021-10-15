Getting Answers
BESE asks federal government to waive letter grades for students

(WMC Action News 5)
By Tayler Davis
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Monday, Oct. 22, the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) announced they are asking the federal government to waiver letter grades for school performance that usually come out in November.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a big impact on students. BESE’S decision comes as students have lost valuable learning time and have had to adjust to new learning methods.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 tonight where we will speak with Keith Burton of Caddo Schools on the board’s decision, and how it will impact area students.

