Additional arrest made in the murder case of Borris Williams

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Detectives with the Shreveport Police Department have arrested Carl Grant in association with the murder of Borris Williams.

Detectives located evidence and information leading them to Grant. Police believe that Grant was aware that Williams had been murdered, failed to report the murder, and intentionally hid evidence in an attempt to help Reginald Grant conceal the crime.

Carl Grant has been charged with one count of accessory after the fact to second-degree murder and one count of failure to report a felony crime. He was booked into the Shreveport city jail following interviews with investigators.

The murder investigation is ongoing.

