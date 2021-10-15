18-wheeler rollover on I-220 E causes traffic delays

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A wreck on I-220 E involving an 18-wheeler is causing traffic delays in Shreveport Friday afternoon.

It happened around 1:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15 on I-220 E near Hilry Huckaby III Avenue. It’s not clear at this time if there are any injuries.

According to dispatch records, at least three EMS units initially responded to the call.

The exit ramp from I-220 East to LA 173 is closed due to an overturned tractor trailer. Congestion is minimal. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) October 15, 2021

It appears the 18-wheeler’s load shifted while the driver was on the exit ramp to Hilry Huckaby. The contents of the vehicle appear to be rolls of paper. A good Samaritan on scene helped the driver, who had lacerations to her arm, until the Shreveport Fire Department arrived.

Officials with the Shreveport Police Department say the driver was going too fast on the ramp and may be cited for the incident. The ramp will remain closed until the paper is removed and the 18-wheeler can be towed away. This process is expected to take hours. The driver of the 18-wheeler was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.