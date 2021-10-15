Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

18-wheeler rollover on I-220 E causes traffic delays

An 18-wheeler flipped on I-220 E near Hilry Huckaby Avenue in Shreveport, La. on Friday, Oct....
An 18-wheeler flipped on I-220 E near Hilry Huckaby Avenue in Shreveport, La. on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A wreck on I-220 E involving an 18-wheeler is causing traffic delays in Shreveport Friday afternoon.

It happened around 1:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15 on I-220 E near Hilry Huckaby III Avenue. It’s not clear at this time if there are any injuries.

According to dispatch records, at least three EMS units initially responded to the call.

It appears the 18-wheeler’s load shifted while the driver was on the exit ramp to Hilry Huckaby. The contents of the vehicle appear to be rolls of paper. A good Samaritan on scene helped the driver, who had lacerations to her arm, until the Shreveport Fire Department arrived.

Officials with the Shreveport Police Department say the driver was going too fast on the ramp and may be cited for the incident. The ramp will remain closed until the paper is removed and the 18-wheeler can be towed away. This process is expected to take hours. The driver of the 18-wheeler was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emily Renee Fields, DOB: 9/24/1989
Woman found guilty of tampering with evidence in deadly hit-and-run case from 2015
Jeremy Michael Moore
Naked shooting suspect arrested after falling off roof of Bossier City home
Greenwood Police and other agencies are investigating the scene where the high-speed chase ended.
Suspect in custody following high-speed chase in which he allegedly shot at deputies
Torence Hatch, aka Lil Boosie, was booked into the Fulton County Jail for charges stemming from...
Lil Boosie arrested after chaotic show, fight in Atlanta
The B.1.630 variant was first detected in the United States earlier in March of 2021. It does...
New COVID-19 variant in Louisiana detected by LSU Health Shreveport

Latest News

“Barring any complications or delays,” LaDOTD spokeswoman Erin Buchanan told KSLA News 12, the...
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Road closures/lane shifts in the ArkLaTex
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
Road closed
CPSO announces intermittent road closures due to upcoming movie productions
Three pedestrians ages 37, 10 and 6 were struck by a GMC pickup on Louisiana Highway 1 in the...
Pickup hits woman, 2 children in Natchez, La.